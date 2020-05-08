Telangana imposes Rs 1,000 fine for no mask in public place

After making wearing a mask in public places mandatory, the Telangana government has issued orders imposing Rs 1000 as fine for those not complying with it.

"In order to prevent transmission of COVID-19, it shall be mandatory for everyone to wear a face cover/mask in public places. Each violation shall attract a fine of Rs 1,000," an order issued by the state government on Thursday said.

The government issued fresh orders as the lockdown in the state was extended upto May 29 to contain the coronavirus spread.

While permitting certain activities, the orders said no movement of any person shall be permitted for any purpose other than accessing emergency medical care during the period from 7 pm to 7 am and no shops or establishments except hospitals and pharmacies would remain open after 6 pm.

Private offices, including IT and ITES, can operate with upto 33 percent strength in red zones including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, with the remaining people working from home.

However, they can operate fully in orange and green zones. All construction activities are permitted in rural areas, orange and green zones.

However, in red zones, which include GHMC area, only sites where in-situ workers are available shall be permitted.

All industrial activities are permitted in rural areas, orange and green zones more specifically stone-crushers, brick kilns, handloom-weaving, repair workshops, beedi- making, sand and other mining, ceramic tiles and roof tiles and cement factories, among others.

However, even in red zones in urban areas, industrial units in only Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control, manufacturing units of essential goods such as drugs, medical devices, production units which require continuous process, and their supply chain, manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material are permitted with staggered shifts and social distance, the order said e-commerce would be permitted for all commodities in orange and green zones, it said.

