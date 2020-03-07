App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana Health Min reviews arrangements for coronavirus at govt hospital

The minister's visit to Gandhi hospital on Friday comes in the backdrop of fears surrounding the virus and how it spreads.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seeking to allay fears among people over coronavirus, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender visited the state-run hospital here, where a 24-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID 19 and others with suspected symptoms of the infection are being treated, and interacted with them.

The minister's visit to Gandhi hospital on Friday comes in the backdrop of fears surrounding the virus and how it spreads. Rajender spoke to the first virus-infected person in the state over phone, from a room adjacent to the isolation ward, official sources said.

He assured the techie that the state government would provide necessary treatment and ensure that he was discharged in sound health, they said. The Minister wore a mask during the visit to the hospital and also interacted with patients undergoing treatment in different wards.

The minister reviewed arrangements at the hospital for COVID 19, the sources added.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

