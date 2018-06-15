App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana has got Rs 1,813 cr allocation for Railway projects this year: Piyush Goyal

Goyal dedicated some of the initiatives and passenger amenities by the South Central Railway (SCR) to the nation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana has been provided Rs 1,813 crore project allocations this year, up from an average of Rs 258 crore it used to receive annually, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

"In earlier days Telangana used to have railway investments of Rs 258 crore in a full year. This year, the Narendra Modi-led government has allotted Rs 1,813 crore capital investments in the state. We are undertaking these projects with speed and skill," Goyal said at a meeting.

The minister flagged off the extended Kacheguda- Nizamabad passenger train up to Karimnagar.

He also dedicated some of the initiatives and passenger amenities by the South Central Railway (SCR) to the nation.

related news

Goyal said the Indian Railways has started using trains which otherwise were unutilised for many hours or kept idle during 'layover' period after they reached respective destinations.

He said the SCR has become the first railway zone in the country to complete 100 percent LED lighting at all the stations under its jurisdiction.

TRS MP Kavitha requested the Railway Minister to provide amenities at Nizamabad railway station as accorded to those with "A-Grade".

Secunderabad MP and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya asked the centre and the State take up phase two of Multi-Model Transit System (MMTS) in the city.

Goyal said he received a request for setting up a multi-storey car parking facility at Secunderabad station and assured that he would take it up immediately.

He also said the Secunderabad railway station would be connected to nearest Hyderabad Metro rail point through a skywalk for the benefit of passengers.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 07:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.