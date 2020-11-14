PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana govt permits sale, use of green crackers

The specified time period for bursting of crackers is between 8 PM and 10 PM on Deepavali day (Saturday).

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Telangana government has permitted the sale and use of green crackers following Supreme Court orders modifyinga High Court directive to the state to ban use of fireworks citing COVID-19 pandemic.

The specified time period for bursting of crackers is between 8 PM and 10 PM on Deepavali day (Saturday).

A fresh Government Order (GO) was issued on November 13, supersedinga previous directive on November12, which imposed an immediate ban on sale and use of firecrackers following HC directions.

Close

"In supersession of the orders issued in the G.O. 1st read above, Government keeping in view the orders of the Honble Supreme Court of India in the reference 2nd read above hereby order that only green crackers shall be sold and used. The timings for use and bursting of crackers is restricted to two hours i.e., 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm on Deepavali day," the GO said.

related news

The Member Secretary of Telangana Pollution Control Board shall initiate a special drive to contain air pollution from all sources in view of potential aggravation of COVID-19 and shall regularly monitor the air quality during the said period and upload in the respective website, the GO said.

It said the state DGP, DG of Fire Services, Member Secretary of state Pollution Control Board, the district Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police in the state shall take necessary action accordingly.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had modified a Telangana High Court order imposing complete and immediate ban on sale of firecrackers in the state during Diwali, saying the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on bursting of firecrackers keeping in mind the pollution level be followed.

The NGT, on November 9, imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) till November 30 midnight.

It had said the direction of complete ban will apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November 2019 was in 'poor' and above categories. It, however, had said that in cities or towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold.

The Telangana High Court on November 12 came out with an order asking the state government to ban the sale and use of firecrackers and it was challenged by the Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association (TFWDA) in the top court. Two other southern states-- Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, have allowed the use of green crackers during Deepavali.
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Curretn Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.