MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Telangana govt forms panel for L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail bail out

The government’s decision comes after L&T, which operates the Hyderabad metro rail, made several requests to it seeking support as the elevated rail corridor had incurred heavy losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, an official release said on Tuesday night.

PTI
September 15, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

The Telangana government has formed a high-level committee of Ministers and senior officials to look into the pros and cons of supporting the loss-making Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The government’s decision comes after L&T, which operates the Hyderabad metro rail, made several requests to it seeking support as the elevated rail corridor had incurred heavy losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, an official release said on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting with ministers, officials of the government and L&T Metro Rail.Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting with ministers, officials of the government and L&T Metro Rail.

According to L&T Metro rail’s latest annual report, the metro rail’s revenues from operations and other income in the last financial year stood at Rs 228 crore (including fare and non-fare revenue) as against Rs 598.20 crore for the previous financial year.

The firm’s losses widened to nearly Rs 1,767 crore in FY21 from the previous year’s Rs 382 crore on account of disruption in the metro rail operations due to low ridership and fall in footfalls at real estate operations.

Close

Related stories

The state government would come to the rescue of the prestigious Hyderabad Metro project as it did for other sectors… Measures would be taken not only to support Hyderabad Metro but also to rejuvenate it,” the CM was quoted as saying in the release.

To study the matter extensively, the pros and cons and arrive at a policy, the CM has constituted the committee. At the meeting, the L&T officials discussed financial losses of the Metro, Bank loans repayment, mounting interests and urged the government to come to their rescue.

KCR gave assurance to the L&T higher officials that the government would support Hyderabad Metro Project and help it get back on tracks’, the release said.

The committee will have Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, among other senior officials as members.

The CM instructed the panel to submit soon its report on how to save Hyderabad Metro from incurring losses after thoroughly studying all the aspects, the release added.
PTI
Tags: #(L&T #Current Affairs #Hyderabad Metro Rail #India #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Sep 15, 2021 10:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.