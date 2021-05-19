Telangana floats global tender for 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

The goods to be supplied must be as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation said in the tender document issued on Tuesday.

Telangana has invited global tenders for procuring 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturers or their agents in case of imported jabs.

The goods to be supplied must be as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation said in the tender document issued on Tuesday.

"TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh (1.5 Million) to 20 Lakh (2 Million) doses of the vaccine to be supplied every month. The supplies have to be initiated within 7 days of release of purchase order & completed within 30 days," the document said.

Bidders can quote their offers to supply the vaccine in part also, provided monthly supply shall not be less than 1.5 million and the total supply of 10 million doses shall be completed within 6 months from the issuance of Letter of Intent (LoI), it further said.

Those bidders offering items requiring special cold storage condition should either have their own cold chain transporting system or proper contract with an agent having facilities to transport drugs under cold chain norms from the manufacturing unit to respective warehouse of the corporation as mentioned in purchase order.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The bidders can download the tender document from May 21 and the last date to submit the quotation is June 4.