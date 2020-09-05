172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|telangana-finance-minister-harish-rao-tests-covid-19-positive-5801591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive

Earlier a couple of Telangana ministers who tested positive for the deadly virus have undergone treatment and were cured.

PTI

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was 'fine.’

In a tweet, the minister said, ”On displaying initial In a tweet, the minister said, "On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the Covid test done.”

Harish Rao is the nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekahar Rao. Earlier a couple of Telangana ministers who tested positive for the deadly virus have undergone treatment and were cured.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #T Harish Rao #Telangana

