you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30, allows inter-state movement

Certain restrictions currently in force in non- Containment Zones would, however, remain extended till June 7.

PTI
An Indian paramilitary force soldier stands guard during state elections in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
An Indian paramilitary force soldier stands guard during state elections in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)

The Telangana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 even as it lifted the restrictions on inter-state movement of people.

Certain restrictions currently in force in non- Containment Zones would, however, remain extended till June 7.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar announced the extension of lockdown after holding discussions with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior officials in the backdrop of the Centre issuing new guidelines on the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rao instructed the officials concerned to strictly implement the lockdown in the Containment Zones, an official release said, adding that night-time curfew would be implemented daily from 9 PM to 5 AM. Shops would be allowed to remain open only till 8 PM, it said.

Rao further said there would not be any restrictions on interstate travel.

First Published on May 31, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Telangana

