Telangana expects to receive all EVMs by September 22: CEO

As many as 23 districts out of 31 in Telangana have received Electronic Voting Machines as of now and the rest are expected to receive them in a day or two, Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar said Thursday.

He said there were about 18 lakh voters, including those newly registered from September 1 when the draft list was released.

"As of now we have received 39,470 ballot units against the total requirement of 52,100 control Units of the required 40,700 and 18,630 VV PATS (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) out of the required 44,000, in 23 districts.

We expect the total consignment to be received by September 22," Kumar told reporters.

He said the new voter registration was going on in full swing and booth level officers are working at the ground level to check and address complaints.