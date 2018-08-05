Telangana cries foul in ease of doing business ranking; claims top slot

Telangana Government has raised a dispute with the Centre on some of the methods it followed for states' ranking on Ease of Doing Business and claimed it is in the first spot.

As per the recent rankings by the Department of Industry and Policy Promotion, Andhra Pradesh was first followed by Telangana and Haryana in second and third positions respectively for the year 2017-18.

According to official sources, the state government wrote to the centre to rectify the 'wrong calculation', which denied Telangana the first spot. As per the ranking given by the DIPP in collaboration with the World Bank, Andhra Pradesh scored 98.42 points, making it the top ranked while Telangana missed it by just 0.09 points, making it to the second slot.

"It seems that several states have brought this to the notice of the DIPP and they are expecting that the calculation of final score and rankings will be rectified," Telangana told the Centre in its letter.

"Thus both AP and Telangana should have got 98.30 per cent and thus jointly ranked as 1. However, due to wrong calculation of score as 98.42 percent for AP and 98.33 per cent for Telangana, ranking was given as 1 for AP and 2 for Telangana."

A number of mistakes have also been reported in case of several other states, it said. Telangana pointed out that Jharkhand, which should have been at number three, is shown at the fourth spot, while Madhya Pradesh, which should have been ranked sixth, is shown at number 7 in the DIPP rankings.