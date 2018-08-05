App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana cries foul in ease of doing business ranking; claims top slot

As per the recent rankings by the Department of Industry and Policy Promotion, Andhra Pradesh was first followed by Telangana and Haryana in second and third positions respectively for the year 2017-18

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Government has raised a dispute with the Centre on some of the methods it followed for states' ranking on Ease of Doing Business and claimed it is in the first spot.

As per the recent rankings by the Department of Industry and Policy Promotion, Andhra Pradesh was first followed by Telangana and Haryana in second and third positions respectively for the year 2017-18.

According to official sources, the state government wrote to the centre to rectify the 'wrong calculation', which denied Telangana the first spot. As per the ranking given by the DIPP in collaboration with the World Bank, Andhra Pradesh scored 98.42 points, making it the top ranked while Telangana missed it by just 0.09 points, making it to the second slot.

"It seems that several states have brought this to the notice of the DIPP and they are expecting that the calculation of final score and rankings will be rectified," Telangana told the Centre in its letter.

related news

"Thus both AP and Telangana should have got 98.30 per cent and thus jointly ranked as 1. However, due to wrong calculation of score as 98.42 percent for AP and 98.33 per cent for Telangana, ranking was given as 1 for AP and 2 for Telangana."

A number of mistakes have also been reported in case of several other states, it said. Telangana pointed out that Jharkhand, which should have been at number three, is shown at the fourth spot, while Madhya Pradesh, which should have been ranked sixth, is shown at number 7 in the DIPP rankings.
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 04:08 pm

tags #India #Telangana

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.