Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana cop dies as AK-47 goes off accidentally during search for Maoists

The incident occurred while he along with others were engaged in an anti-Maoists combing operation, undertaken following information about possible movement of the ultras, police said.

PTI
Representative image

A 25-year old sub-inspector died when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying went off accidentally during a combing operation for Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana early Wednesday, police said.

The Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) slipped in the rough terrain in the hillocks, resulting in the tragedy during the combing of hillocks at Chennapuram in Cherla, days after two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police in the same region in the district, bordering Chattisgarh. The RSI got injured near his eye and died on the spot, the police said.

The incident occurred while he along with others were engaged in an anti-Maoists combing operation, undertaken following information about possible movement of the ultras, police said.

On September 7, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Cherla when special Police parties were combing the forest areabetween Vaddipeta and Pussuguppa. Earlier, a suspected Maoist was killed in an "encounter" with police in the district on September 3.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 08:49 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

