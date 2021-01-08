MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold meeting on vaccine distribution, resuming classes in educational institutions

The meeting would also see a threadbare discussion on when to resume classes in educational institutions and other issues, including students from which standard (class) are to be allowed, how to conduct the classes, the methods being followed in other states, an official release said.

PTI
January 08, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with Ministers, district Collectors and other officials on January 11 on crucial issues, including finalisation of an action plan on distribution of COVID-19 vaccine and resuming classes in educational institutions in the state.

The meeting would discuss the spread of COVID-19, the measures taken to contain its spread and administering the coronavirus vaccine to people, an official release said on Friday.

"An action plan will be finalised at the meeting on distributing the vaccine to all the regions and administering the vaccine to the people on a prioritised method," it said.

The meeting would also see a threadbare discussion on when to resume classes in educational institutions and other issues, including students from which standard (class) are to be allowed, how to conduct the classes, the methods being followed in other states, it said.

The other subjects on the agenda for the meeting on January 11, include revenue department matters, the state government's flagship green drive of 'Harita Haram' and 'Palle Pragati' (progress of villages) and 'Pattana Pragati' (progress of towns) programmes.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Telangana
first published: Jan 8, 2021 02:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.