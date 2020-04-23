App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao hopes COVID-19 spread may see a decline due to lockdown, containment measures

Observing that only 15 cases were reported on Wednesday, he said the number of cases in the state may come down further in the days to come, an official release said late last night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed hope the spread of COVID-19 in the state may see a decline due to the strict implementation of lockdown rule and containment measures are undertaken as and when a positive case is identified.

Observing that only 15 cases were reported on Wednesday, he said the number of cases in the state may come down further in the days to come, an official release said late last night.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials, who visited Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts on Wednesday, explained the prevailing situation to Rao after their return, it said.

Close

The Chief Minister held a review on the COVID-19 situation with them till late night, it said.

related news

Medical officials stated there were indications about the possibility of the virus spread decreasing in all parts of the state, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said the measures undertaken by the government were yielding results.

The measures like tracing the contacts of virus-infected persons, quarantining the contacts, testing, putting in place containment zones helped in successfully containing the spread of the virus, he said.

"If people continue to extend their support like this and follow the conditions, regulations imposed by lockdown and at the containment centres, we will certainly get a good result," Rao said.





Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.





Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #lockdown #Telangana

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.