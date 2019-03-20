App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana can be among top 5 in development goals index: NITI Aayog

Saraswat was delivering his inaugural address at a conference organised by CII Telangana on TELANGANA 2.0: The Growth Story Continues: Accelerating Growth through Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Inclusiveness".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat on Wednesday credited multiple schemes implemented by Telangana government for the state recording "impressive growth" rate and said it stood ninth in the Sustainable Development Goals Index of the plan body.

The state can be among the top five if it followed the roadmap for "Telangana 2.0".

However, it must improve its foundational learning index and agendas like Education 4.0 could be very useful, he said, suggesting that the government do an impact evaluation of all its schemes.

He was delivering his inaugural address at a conference organised by CII Telangana on TELANGANA 2.0: The Growth Story Continues: Accelerating Growth through Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Inclusiveness".

related news

Saraswat laid a clear roadmap for the development of the State with the theme Telangana 2.0 and touched upon various sectors including agriculture, water, energy, waste management, smart cities, education and e-mobility.

The Telangana government came up with multiple schemes which led to impressive growth rate.

The NITI Aayog came up with Sustainable Development Goals Index and I must say that Telangana has performed well and is in the ninth position with 64 points.

"If we follow a roadmap for Telangana 2.0, I am sure Telangana can be among the top five, a CII release quoted Saraswat as saying. Telangana's Principal Secretary for IT and Industries JayeshRanjan stressed on industries' role in encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

He sought industry support for providing internship, apprenticeship and promoting innovation by way of mentoring budding entrepreneurs.

State Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy talked about Telangana Police initiatives in maintaining safety and security in the state.

Telangana Police has focused on developing processes, people and technology to enhance citizens experience.

Integrated Traffic Management, SHE teams, Community CCTV Camera, BHAROSA Centre for Women and many more initiatives have been taken by the Police in the past five years, Reddy added.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NITI Aayog #Sustainable Development Goals Index #Telangana

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Extradition Process Against Mehul Choksi has Started in Antigua, Say G ...

Upset About Party Being Un-Islamic, Pakistani Student Stabbed Professo ...

Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, T ...

Bus Full of Children Set on Fire by Driver in Italy

Priyanka Gandhi Says Upcoming Polls Are India's Freedom Struggle Again ...

PM Modi Using Public Money for Jet Airways's Bailout Package: Congress

'Apna Paisa Aayega': Nirav Modi's Arrest in London Brings Cheer on Soc ...

Mamata Questions Timing of Nirav Modi’s Arrest, Calls It BJP’s Gam ...

Pawan Kalyan's Brother Joins Jana Sena, to Contest Lok Sabha Poll

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 crore jobs lost while Narendra Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahu ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Wall Street drops after weak FedEx outlook; Fed on tap

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Oil edges up on ongoing supply cuts, but slowing economy drags

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and ...

Jet Airways crisis: Lenders to make every effort to keep cash-strapped ...

US 2020 presidential race: Democratic hopefuls begin laying groundwork ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

High-jumper Tejaswin Shankar dropped from Asian Athletics Championship ...

Kesari Mid Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's performance is now getting rep ...

Stranger Things season 3 trailer: Mike and his gang feel the pangs of ...

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

DJ Snake is all geared up to play on Holi!

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Badhaai Ho writers, Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial withdraw t ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.