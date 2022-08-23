Telangana BJP MLA arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed, gets bail

Controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad city police on Tuesday following his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

Hours after the arrest, he was granted bail by a local court before which he was produced. The court accepted Raja Singh's lawyer's argument that the police did not issue notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest.

The police did not follow the Supreme Court directions that a notice should be issued to accused before the arrest in cases which attract below seven years of imprisonment, Raja Singh's advocate told reporters.

Mild tension prevailed at the court as pro and anti-Raja Singh people gathered and indulged in slogan shouting. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

After an uproar against his remarks, BJP suspended Singh from the party. Following the dramatic turn of events, the city police stepped up security measures at sensitive locations.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments, apparently against Islam, in it. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed Singh made derogatory language against Prophet Mohammed.

"This is the official policy of the BJP to ensure that Muslims are always tortured emotionally, mentally by allowing their party members to talk in such low language which we call it Sadak Chap language about Prophet Mohammed. This is a deliberate attempt by BJP and they allowed their MLA to speak in this language," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters.

"They have not learnt a lesson from what Nupur Sharma has said. This is a continuation of what Nupur Sharma had said," he further said, referring to the suspended party spokesperson whose remarks against Prophet Muhammed sparked a huge outrage.

A complaint filed by Mohammed Wajhi Uddin Salman with Dabeerpura Police alleged Raja Singh used vulgar language against Prophet Mohammed.

Singh was arrested and produced before the court based on a complaint filed in Mangalhat Police station, West Zone DCP Joel Davis told PTI.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Rao said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion, i.e. Islam.

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said. During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters that his video was pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded and that he will upload "part 2" of the clip after his release.

"They removed my video from YouTube. I don't know what the police are going to do. Once I am released, the second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for Dharma. I am ready to die for dharma," he said. Singh sought to know why several complaints were lodged against him in various police stations.

"Why are there complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita," he said.

Meanwhile, Singh was suspended from the BJP following his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at Prophet Mohammad and the party sought his reply within 10 days as to why he should not be expelled. Meanwhile, Singh was suspended from the BJP following his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at Prophet Mohammad and the party sought his reply within 10 days as to why he should not be expelled.

In a notice issued to Singh, Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect." Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

"Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said. Singh is known for his past controversial comments. Earlier this year, he had said that those "traitors" who did not vote in support of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will have repercussions post the elections.