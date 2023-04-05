 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Telangana BJP chief arrested, named prime accused in SSC question paper leak case; party cries foul

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was remanded him to judicial custody till April 19 along with three others.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay (File Image: ANI)

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday after he was named the prime accused by the city police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of Standard 10 (SSC) board exam surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by a team of police from his residence in Karimnagar city and was initially put under preventive arrest, triggering protests by his party workers.

He was subsequently arrested, and then produced in a local court in the evening in Warangal, which remanded him to judicial custody till April 19 along with three others.

The paper of Standard 10 (SSC) board exam in Telangana found its way into an instant messaging platform for the second day on Tuesday after a 16-year-old boy took a photo of the paper from a student who appeared for the exam in Hanumakonda district and shared it with that student's brother while the exam was going on, police said.