Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: TJS demands 17 seats in meeting with Rahul Gandhi

The meeting came a day after the Congress said it would leave around 24 seats out of 119 for its allies in the state that goes to polls on December 7.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on November 1 met Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder M Kodandaram and held discussions over seat-sharing for the December 7 Assembly polls.

Kondandaram later told reporters that he is asking for 17 seats for the party in next month's Assembly elections in Telangana.

The meeting came a day after the Congress said it would leave around 24 seats out of 119 for its allies in the state that goes to polls on December 7.

"It was a pleasure to meet the Chairman of Telangana Joint Action Committee and founder of Telangana Jana Samiti, Prof Kodandaram. I look forward to continuing our dialogue," Gandhi said after the meeting.

Kodandaram called upon the Congress chief to formally announce their alliance and finalise the seat sharing arrangement.

Muddasani Kodandaram who founded the political party Telangana Jana Samithi in March 2018.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018

