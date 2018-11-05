Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: Grand alliance has come together just to defeat TRS, says KT Rama Rao

The ruling TRS in Telangana kept up its attack on the proposed "grand alliance" of opposition parties for the December 7 assembly elections, alleging that they have come together with the sole aim of defeating it.

TRS leader and minister in the caretaker government K T Rama Rao alleged that the parties have been sparring over seat-sharing.

The 'grand alliance' comprises the Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

Rao alleged that these parties had sought to release separate policy documents for the elections, but came together to fight the polls jointly to defeat TRS.

Rao, son of TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, spoke at separate election meetings on November 5.

Continuing his attack on the Congress-TDP alliance, he claimed that TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu had spoken harshly about Congress and its top leader Sonia Gandhi.

"There is no answer when asked why KCR (Chandrasekhar Rao) should be defeated," he said.

TRS is going it alone in the elections.