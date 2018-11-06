Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: Congress seeks probe on KCR's Delhi visit

The Congress in Telangana sought a probe by the Election Commission into the expenditure incurred on the caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's recent Delhi trip.

According to a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar, the party also demanded that the EC ensure that the caretaker CM and Ministers' tour programmes were submitted in advance.

KCR visited the national capital on October 28 for eye and dental check up.

"The CEO should seek the details of expenditure incurred and who bore the cost," the memorandum said.

Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy told reporters that the CEO should seek information about the people who accompanied KCR during his visit and also details such as name of the eye doctor that he visited and the time of appointment given to the CM.

The party in a separate letter to the CEO, alleged code violation on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti's (TRS) reported meetings with leaders of various castes.

The Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7.