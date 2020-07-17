Telangana: 1,200 doctors inducted to fill primary healthcare centre vacancies

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on July 17 that the state government is prepared to provide effective treatment to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, patients.

To fill the 200 doctor vacancies in primary healthcare centres (PHCs) immediately, government officials were instructed to induct 1,200 doctors who completed their post-graduation (PG) into government service.

He also announced a slew of measures, including procuring large quantities of medicines, to deal with the situation. The decisions taken by Rao include implementing University Grants Commission (UGC) scales for teachers working in medical colleges, newly appointed nurses getting pay on par with their old counterparts, and enhancing the retirement limit for those working in the AYUSH department to 65 years.

It was decided to extend the COVID-19 incentive of 10 percent additional pay to everyone working in the health department, including the outsourcing employees. He also told officials to keep injection vials of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, and Favipiravir tablets in large quantities.

“Give them free of cost to the needy. There should not be any shortage of these medicines at all costs,” the Chief Minister said.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on COVID-19, said people need not have any fear over COVID-19, but they should continue to take all precautions, according to an official release.

Those suffering from the infectious disease need not go to private hospitals and spend huge amounts of money as the required medical treatment for the virus was very much available in government hospitals, he said.

Compared to the national average, the state’s death rate was less and the recovery rate also much higher, the release said. As of July 16, those taking treatment as in-patients in hospitals was 3,692, it said.

Rs 100 crore has been allocated to the general budget to take up urgent measures to contain the virus and to provide treatment. In the state-run Gandhi and TIMS hospitals in Hyderabad, 3,000 beds were ready with oxygen supply facilities. All over the state, 5,000 beds have been kept ready with oxygen supply facilities, he said. In all, 10,000 beds haven been kept ready exclusively for COVID-19 patients and 1,500 ventilators were also available.

CM Rao said there is no need for people to rush to private hospitals and spend huge amounts of money "as best treatment is given in government hospitals as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).” Meanwhile, private hospitals have been asked to maintain transparency on the availability of beds. The government will take strict action if an artificial shortage is created.