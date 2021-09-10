MARKET NEWS

Tejus Chauhan appointed Regional Director of International Court of Arbitration

Tejus Chauhan will be the second Indian appointed to the position and will be based in Singapore. He takes over the reins from former regional director Abhinav Bhushan.

PTI
September 10, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
Tejus Chauhan (Image: LinkedIn)

Lawyer Tejus Chauhan has been appointed Regional Director for South Asia in the International Court of Arbitration of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Chauhan will be the second Indian appointed to the position and will be based in Singapore.

The ICC Court was established in 1923 and has helped resolve difficulties in international commercial and business disputes to support trade and investment. ICC said it has appointed Chauhan, who will be based in Singapore, for South Asia, Dania Fahs, based in Abu Dhabi, for the Middle East, and Donna Huang, based in Shanghai, for North Asia, to promote and develop ICA's range of market-leading dispute resolution services.

ICC Court President Claudia Salomon said, "Everything we do must be focused on serving parties and facilitating their engagement with the dispute resolution process, so the dispute resolution process is aligned with their expectations. Our regional directors play a pivotal role in enabling our regional outreach and connecting the ICC Court to the business and legal community and government officials in their respective regions."

Chauhan takes over the reins from former regional director Abhinav Bhushan.
Tags: #International Court of Arbitration
first published: Sep 10, 2021 03:37 pm

