Bihar political crisis: Tejashwi Yadav to accompany Nitish Kumar to meet Governor Chauhan

Amid hectic political moves in Bihar where the ruling NDA government appears to be on the brink of disintegration, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later in the day, according to reports.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is expected to accompany CM Nitish to the meeting at the Raj Bhavan, the governor's official residence. Kumar sought time from Chauhan, who has given an appointment at 4 pm.

Congress and the Left MLAs have given their letters of support to RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

Parallel meetings of the JD(U) which helms the Bihar government, and the opposition RJD begin in Patna on August 9.

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is being held at the chief minister's official residence. The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's Anney Marg residence.

The BJP is also holding a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence and among those present there include party's state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, a day after he tested positive for COVID-19, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said his test reports have come out negative, amid a brewing political storm in the state, where he will play a key role in determining the legitimacy of any new formulation.

Many took to Twitter to express astonishment at the speed with which the Speaker was declared Covid negative, and the fact that the health portfolio is also held by BJP's Mangal Pandey. On Monday night, members of the Ethics Committee of the assembly, headed by another BJP leader Ram Narayan Mandal, met Sinha and submitted a report.