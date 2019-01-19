App
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tejashwi Yadav charges Narendra Modi, Amit Shah with hatching conspiracy against Lalu Prasad

He also lauded Mamata Banerjee for bringing leaders of various parties on one platform and urged all the leaders to keep standing together to oust the BJP government from power

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Saturday alleged that BJP as part of conspiracy has set CBI and ED against his father Lalu Prasad and his family for not joining hands with them in their efforts to divide the country on communal lines. A

ddressing opposition parties rally here organised by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Yadav came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him "manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies."

He lauded Banerjee for bringing leaders of various parties on one platform and urged all the leaders to keep standing together to oust the BJP government from power. Yadav said Banerjee always stood with his father (Lalu Prasad) in times of "dukh-sukh" (sorrow and happiness) and appealed to people of Bihar residing in West Bengal to provide her strength in her political fight keeping this in mind.

"Modi ji is manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies...he speaks one lie and give 10 more with it as gift," the RJD heir apparent said making a scathing attack at the PM. "If you join hands with them (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) than you will be regarded as 'Raja Harishchandra' (legendry king who stands for truth). Or else they will set CBI and ED, with whom they have entered into alliance, against such person.

My father and my family have been victim of this conspiracy," the RJD leader who himself is facing probe in hotels-for-land scam said. Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad and who is leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, referred to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's "chaukidar chor hai" jibe and said "chaukidar shall always remember that janata are 'thenedar' (officer in-charge of a police station) and will punish chaukidar for wrongdoing." On NDA taking swipe at the opposition by asking who is the leader among them, the RJD leader said "our beauty lies in the fact that there is unity in diversity."

Yadav said that country does not not need sword to fight the communal force rather there is a need of needle. "If we stich a torn cloth with needle using string of different colours it would become more attractive," he added.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

