App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar in Muzaffarpur sex scandal case

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said an application moved in a special POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court in Muzaffarpur by an accused in the case carries "serious allegation" against the chief minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of shielding influential people "close" to him in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday demanded the CBI probe into the allegations levelled against Kumar in the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said an application moved in a special POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court in Muzaffarpur by an accused in the case carries "serious allegation" against the chief minister.

The Bihar court Saturday directed the CBI to probe the role of Kumar and several senior bureaucrats in the release of funds between 2013 and 2018 to a Muzaffarpur shelter home that was rocked by a sex scandal. The state assembly has also witnessed a ruckus by the opposition party in the matter.

"The chief minister keeps invoking his conscience when it suits him. This is high time that he ordered a probe against himself in the matter," the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly said.

related news

Later in his tweets, Yadav questioned if Kumar should not resign on moral ground till the probe in the case is over as it is clear that the whole scandal was "patronised" by people in his government.

The then Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma had resigned in August last year after her name cropped up in the case.

The ruling Janata Dal (united) has rejected RJD's allegations against Kumar and his government.

Yadav claimed that Kumar was busy in shielding those involved in the scandal, which involved sexual exploitation of a number of girls living in the shelter home, and kept resisting the demand for a CBI investigation.

He claimed that he will name people close to power who are involved in the case in the coming days.

He also sought that the call details of Brajesh Thakur, main accused in the case, should be made public so that it is found out who were close to him.

The RJD leader said Kumar targeted him in a number of cases even when there was no chargehseet against him but Kumar's "conscience is now not waking up" despite such serious allegations against him.

"Isn't it a case of double standards?" he asked.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Muzaffarpur sex scandal case #Nitish Kumar #Tejashwi Yadav

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.