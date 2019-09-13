App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tejas successfully performs critical test for naval deployment

The test was carried out at a shore-based test facility of the Indian Navy. The naval version of the aircraft is in development stage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on September 13 successfully carried out an "arrested landing" in Goa, a major milestone in development of the naval variant of the jet. Officials said the test demonstrated the aircraft's ability to halt at a short distance after landing on board an aircraft carrier.

The Indian Air Force has inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft.

Initially, an order was placed with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft.

Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hindustan Aeronautics Limited #India #Tejas

