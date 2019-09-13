Tejas successfully performs critical test for naval deployment

India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on September 13 successfully carried out an "arrested landing" in Goa, a major milestone in development of the naval variant of the jet. Officials said the test demonstrated the aircraft's ability to halt at a short distance after landing on board an aircraft carrier.

The test was carried out at a shore-based test facility of the Indian Navy. The naval version of the aircraft is in development stage.

The Indian Air Force has inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft.

Initially, an order was placed with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft.