Tejas Express train services to resume from October 17; here are new rules for passengers

IRCTC's Tejas Express train services on two routes will resume from October 17 to cater to the festive demand. The Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains that were suspended on March 19 will be back in service starting today.

Considering the COVID situation the two Tejas Express trains will not have dynamic pricing. As the festival of Navratri also begins today, passengers travelling in these trains will be provided with fruits by IRCTC.

IRCTC has been training employees of Tejas Express trains to manage the operations of the trains and provide services according to the ‘new normal’.

Tickets for the two Tejas trains can be booked via the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in or the IRCTC Rail Connect App.

To ensure the safety of passengers, a Standard Operation Procedure observing COVID-19 protocol has been issued:

- To adhere to the social distancing norms, alternate seats will be kept vacant.

- Passengers will not be allowed to exchange seats once they have settled in.

- Use of face covers/masks is mandatory for passengers and staff.

- All passengers need to mandatorily install the “Aarogya Setu" app

- At the time of booking of tickets, detailed instructions will be given to the passengers.

- IRCTC will provide a COVID-19 protection kit to all passengers. The kit will include a bottle of hand sanitiser, a mask, a face shield and a pair of gloves. - Before entering the coach, all the passengers will have to mandatorily go through thermal screening and hand sanitisation process. - The coach including pantry areas and lavatories will be thoroughly disinfected at regular intervals. - The baggage of all passengers will be disinfected - Frequently touched surfaces inside the coach will be cleaned at regular intervals and the service trays and trolleys will be disinfected.