Tehsildar in Rajasthan 'burns Rs 15-20 lakh on stove' after ACB knocks on door in bribery case

The accused had allegedly sought a bribe from a contractor (Representative image)

A tehsildar in Rajasthan allegedly burnt Rs 15-20 lakh on stove after a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials knocked his door in a bribery case.

The incident was reported in Sirohi district of the state, on the night of March 24. The accused, Tehsildar Kalpesh Kumar Jain, had allegedly sought bribe from a contractor for reissuing a contract to remove the bark of gooseberry trees.

The police team reached the residence of Jain after revenue inspector Parvat Singh was arrested while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the contractor.

Singh was arrested on the highway in Swaroopganj, on March 24 evening, where he allegedly took the bribe amount from the contractor, Hindustan Times reported.

The accused revenue inspector had demanded Rs 5 lakh in bribe from the contractor, "on the behest of Jain", to reissue the contract for removing tree barks, ACB director-general BL Soni was reported as saying.

After Singh was taken into arrest, the team of ACB officials along with the local police reached the tehsildar's residence late in the night. On finding the cops outside his door, the accused locked his house and started burning cash, Soni said.

The police used a gas cutter to enter the house and found burnt notes inside the kitchen. Jain was subsequently arrested and Rs 1.5 lakh found in his possession was also seized, the report added. The case against him, as well as Singh, has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.