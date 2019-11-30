App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Teenage girl sits on solitary protest outside Parliament over crimes against women

Her protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked national outrage

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image. (REUTERS)
A teenage girl sat on a pavement near Parliament here on the morning of November 30 to protest against crimes against women, police said. She was holding a placard with a slogan 'why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat'.

She was whisked away in a police vehicle and seen sobbing while going inside.

The police said the girl was taken to a police station and was asked to go home after some officers spoke to her. She did not share details about her identity, they said.

Her protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked national outrage. The woman in the Hyderabad incident was allegedly raped and killed by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler.

In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly gang-raped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Crime #India #Women

