Teen attacked with acid in west Delhi battling facial and eye burns; 3 arrested

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Representative image

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on a 17-year-old girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries, and as outrage spread over the attack many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban. Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet.

In a statement, police said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart. There was no immediate response from the e-commerce portal.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led to the accused to attack her, Hooda said, adding that he lived in the girl's neighbourhood. .

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the class 12 student could be seen shaking vigorously after the attack that left her with burns to her face, police said, adding that the teen was with her younger sister when the attack took place at Mohan Garden near Uttam Nagar.

The girl has suffered eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected, the special police commissioner said, adding that she has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU ward and is stable.