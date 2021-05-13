Technology transfer, voluntary licences will help improve vaccine supply, says FICCI

Representational image

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has said it is technology transfer and voluntary licences that will help in improving vaccine supply not compulsory licensing.

Even if the government were to invoke compulsory licences under the Patents Act, it may not lead to enhancing the manufacturing of vaccines in the near future, the industry body said in a statement.

“This is due to the fact that lack of availability of essential raw materials and inputs poses a significant constraint to the quick expansion of production capacity of the COVID vaccines,” it said.

As the country grapples with a shortage of vaccines in the middle of a furious second coronavirus wave, calls for compulsory licensing have been growing to tide over the shortfall in supplies.

“If not used judiciously, it may discourage innovator companies, which have heavily invested in R&D, and turn out to be counterproductive to the present situation,” the statement added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Technology transfer and voluntary licences would not only help with short-term solutions to the vaccine shortage but also help the country in the long-run and be more acceptable to the rest of the world.

“FICCI strongly believes that in the larger and long-term interest of the country and its citizens, India should not rush to do anything unilaterally that may undermine its present efforts to arrive at a “multilateral solution” on this issue. This approach will be more acceptable to the global business and larger community worldwide,” it said.

The effort should be to find a "fine balance" between effectively managing India’s public health concerns and amply demonstrating that the country's respect for "global rules on IPR / TRIPS Agreement,” the statement said.

India, along with South Africa, has called for a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines. The proposal made to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has found support with the US but Germany and some other European countries are not in its favour.