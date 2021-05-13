Technology transfer, voluntary licences will help improve vaccine supply, says FICCI
Compulsory licensing may not enhance manufacturing as the lack of availability of raw materials remains a significant constraint, the industry body has said.
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has said it is technology transfer and voluntary licences that will help in improving vaccine supply not compulsory licensing.
Even if the government were to invoke compulsory licences under the Patents Act, it may not lead to enhancing the manufacturing of vaccines in the near future, the industry body said in a statement.
“This is due to the fact that lack of availability of essential raw materials and inputs poses a significant constraint to the quick expansion of production capacity of the COVID vaccines,” it said.
As the country grapples with a shortage of vaccines in the middle of a furious second coronavirus wave, calls for compulsory licensing have been growing to tide over the shortfall in supplies.
“If not used judiciously, it may discourage innovator companies, which have heavily invested in R&D, and turn out to be counterproductive to the present situation,” the statement added.
Technology transfer and voluntary licences would not only help with short-term solutions to the vaccine shortage but also help the country in the long-run and be more acceptable to the rest of the world.
“FICCI strongly believes that in the larger and long-term interest of the country and its citizens, India should not rush to do anything unilaterally that may undermine its present efforts to arrive at a “multilateral solution” on this issue. This approach will be more acceptable to the global business and larger community worldwide,” it said.
The effort should be to find a "fine balance" between effectively managing India’s public health concerns and amply demonstrating that the country's respect for "global rules on IPR / TRIPS Agreement,” the statement said.
India, along with South Africa, has called for a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines. The proposal made to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has found support with the US but Germany and some other European countries are not in its favour.