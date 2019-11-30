Technology played key role in transforming India: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said technology has played a key role in transforming India from being a poor nation at the time of independence to one of the fastest and biggest economies in the world. He was speaking at the inaugural programme of a conference held at a private college here.

"Technology has been a prime mover of social change. India's journey from a poor nation at the time of independence to one of the fastest and biggest economies in the world has come about in part thanks to technology. As we aim to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, we again look forward to technology playing its role," Kovind said.

"Apart from giving us the economic might, new forms of knowledge have bettered the lives of people on the margins of society. Moreover, advances in information and communication technology have been a great equaliser in all walks of life," he added.

Kovind on this occasion said that technology, however, is just an instrument.

"Be it fire or electricity, it is a great servant but a bad master. When we deliberate on the latest technological advancements, we should keep foremost in mind the implications for the humanity. Kanpur has an excellent example of using technology for humanity," he said.

"Over the decades, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) has helped countless persons with disabilities by manufacturing rehabilitation aids, with focus on continuous technology upgradation," Kovind said.

Later, the president addressed the first alumni meet of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University here.

Addressing the gathering, he said the Endowment Fund of IIT Delhi, created in collaboration with the alumni of the institute, was launched last month.

While launching the fund, the president said, he was thinking that all educational institutions should establish such funds. These funds can be used to provide scholarships to poor and meritorious students, develop the infrastructure of the institution and to raise advanced technology and resources for the institution.

Kovind urged alumni of the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University to take this initiative forward.