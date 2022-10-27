English
    Technical problem delays local train services in Mumbai suburbs

    There was a technical problem in the S-3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Karjat local between Ambarnath and Badlapur (in Thane district) on the down line, the CR said in a tweet.

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    (File image: Reuters)

    Local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai and its suburbs, were delayed on Thursday morning due to a technical issue, the Central Railway (CR) said.

    The problem was later rectified, it said.

    There was a technical problem in the S-3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Karjat local between Ambarnath and Badlapur (in Thane district) on the down line, the CR said in a tweet. The local train services on the Ambarnath-Karjat section were delayed, it said.

    "Technical problem in S3 local attended by staff and train re-started at 7.50 am," the CR said in another tweet. The Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh commuters everyday.

    It operates more than 1,800 suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawood line.
