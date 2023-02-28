 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech use will help India become developed nation by 2047: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology', Modi said the government wants to reduce the cost of compliance of small businesses, and asked the industry to formulate a list of compliances that can be pruned.

Technology will help India achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he outlined the massive and modern digital infrastructure being created to ensure that benefits of digital revolution reach all citizens.

"We want to reduce the compliance cost of small businesses. Can you (industry) formulate a list of unnecessary compliances that can be pruned. We have finished 40,000 compliances," Modi said.

India is creating a modern digital infrastructure, and ensuring that benefits of digital revolution reach everyone, he noted.