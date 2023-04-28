Tech revolution has reshaped radio, FM: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories and asserted his government was working towards giving people in every nook and corner of the country affordable access to technology.

Inaugurating the 91 FM transmitters in border areas and aspirational districts, Modi said the move would take FM radio services to more than two crore people staying in remote regions and give them affordable access to information.

"These FM transmitters will play a key role in a range of services be it timely dissemination of information, weather forecast for agriculture or connecting the women self-help groups with new markets," Modi said in his virtual.

The launch event was was attended by chief ministers, public representatives, Padma awardees and officials from across 18 states and two union territories.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur joined the function from Ladakh. The expansion takes place two days before the landmark 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister's monthly radio programme. Related stories Laid-off employees: Mutual support through endless rejections, unsettled dues help survive Annus Hor...

Global hotel chains eye India for development with more luxury signings

Glenmark Life hits 52-week high as strong Q4 earnings bolsters sentiment "The tech revolution has led to the shaping of radio and FM in a new way. Radio has not gone obsolete. Through online FMs and podcasts, it has come in a new avatar. Digital India has given it new listeners," the prime minister said. He said with the launch of 91 FM transmitters, All India Radio was well on its way to expand its FM footprint nationally. The prime minister said he would soon host the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and his deep connect with the people all across the nation would not have been possible through any medium other than the radio. He said the expansion of optical fibre networks into the villages has led to a reduction of costs of mobiles and data which have led to ease of access to information. "Today, digital entrepreneurs are emerging from every nook and corner of the country. Even the street-vendors are using the UPI now, they are availing the banking facilities," he said. The prime minister said the government e-marketplace played a greater role in helping small industries grow and develop. "The role of technology has increased in each and every aspect of people's lives now." "Today many education courses are available on DTH services. FM radio & DTH have both shown a window to the future of Digital India," he said. The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with a special focus on enhancing coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. (With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News