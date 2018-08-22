App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tech Mahindra to acquire Czech based engineering service firm for Rs 8 crore

The investment committee of the board of directors of the company has approved the proposal to acquire 100 percent shareholding on a fully diluted basis in Inter-Informatics spol.s.r.o.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company Tech Mahindra today said it will acquire Czech Republic based engineering services firm Inter-Informatics for around Rs 8 crore through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

"The investment committee of the board of directors of the company has approved the proposal to acquire 100 percent shareholding on a fully diluted basis in Inter-Informatics spol.s.r.o.," Tech Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

Inter-Informatics had posted a revenue of $10.7 million in 2017. It has presence in Czech Republic and Romania.

The investment to acquire the firm will be done by Tech Mahindra's subsidiary Mahindra Engineering Services (Europe) Limited.

"The enterprise value of the deal is Euro 5.4 million (about Rs 8 crore). The deal will bolster company's presence in the cabin engineering space and also provide a highly skilled engineering team focussed on the Aerospace vertical," the filing said.

The deal was signed today and is expected to be closed by September 15, according to the filing.
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #India #Inter-Informatics #Tech Mahindra

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.