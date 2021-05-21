Tech Mahindra rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees, dependents aged above 18 years
The Tech Mahindra COVID-19 vaccination drive will also cover the company’s support staff and contract staff workers and the company will be covering the cost of vaccination.
May 21, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Vaccination drive at Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Limited has rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its associates and dependent family members aged above 18 years.
The first phase of the Tech Mahindra coronavirus vaccination drive for employees and dependents was started at its office campuses in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.
It has partnered with Fortis Healthcare in Delhi NCR and Kauvery Hospital in Bengaluru to initiate the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive.
Speaking about the initiative, Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said: “Timely vaccination for everyone is our best chance to win this war against COVID-19. As India battles the second wave of the pandemic, our first and foremost priority is to get all our associates, their families and our entire partner ecosystem vaccinated at the earliest.
"As part of our #ResolveToRISE initiative, we are taking proactive measures and collaborating with leading hospitals to organise vaccination drives to ensure 100 percent employee vaccination.”
Notably, the company has also collaborated with hospitals to convert its Noida, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai campuses into COVID-19 care units with round-the-clock medical observation.
A Wellness Officer has been appointed by Tech Mahindra to “institutionalise the holistic wellness of all associates, partners, and vendors amidst the COVID-19 crisis”.Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here