Team Yogi plans road show in 7 cities, eyes investment from major companies: Report

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team is all set to visit the seven major Indian cities in the month of January in order to fulfil the objectives of the Global Investors Summit which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow, in the month of February, news agency ANI reported on December 29.

After drawing “huge response from foreign investors”, team Yogi looking at investments from Indian market giants, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

During this visit, the ministers and the officials of the UP government, as well as the Chief Minister will establish communication with more than 40 major companies, and will thus invite them to invest in the country's most populous state.

Lucknow is all set to organise the summit from February 10 to 12, in 2023.

Federation of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), along with the Confederation of Indian Industry will assist the government in the organisation of roadshows in all the seven cities.

Yogi Adityanath government also aims to hold high level meetings with the domestic giants in those seven metro cities of the country, namely, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai as well as Bengaluru, according to a release.