Teachers’ Day | President Ram Nath Kovind confers 47 awardees across India; check full list here

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred national awards on 47 teachers during a virtual ceremony on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. This year the national award ceremony for teachers was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State (MoS) for Education Sanjay Dhotre were also present during the annual ceremony.

"Good buildings, expensive equipment or facilities do not make a good school, but teachers have a crucial role in building a good school. They are the ones who develop foundation of knowledge and character building in our students," Kovind said at the virtual award ceremony.

For the awards, teachers were asked to self-nominate through the www.mhrd.gov.in portal. After scrutiny, the final selection for National Awards to Teachers 2020 was made by an independent jury at the national level led by retired secretary of the erstwhile Human Resources and Development Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.

The independent jury reviewed the list of 153 teachers as shortlisted by all the 36 state and Union Territory selection committees and seven organisation selection committees through video conferencing, after which 47 teachers were picked for the honour.

Here's the list of all 47 teachers that were awarded this year: