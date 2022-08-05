Teacher's body urges DU to take over Delhi-govt funded colleges, citing irregularities

RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) raised the issue of ”irregularities” in the governing body of Delhi government-funded colleges during the recent Delhi University’s Academic Council meeting, urging the varsity to take over these colleges.

The NDTF on Friday said several issues were raised during the meeting.

The NDTF members expressed concerns regarding the delay in the teachers’ appointment process during the meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Delhi.

”The issue of irregularities of the governing body of colleges fully funded by Delhi Govt, was also raised by the NDTF members. Due to lack of funds in 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government, there is a lack of basic facilities such as toilets in these colleges,” the NDTF said in a statement.

”Teachers and other employees are penalised without their fault. In Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, due to lack of funds, a notice has come to cut electricity connection due to arrears of electricity bill,” the NDTF added.

All the members of NDTF demanded to convene a special meeting of the Academic Council regarding the governing body of Delhi government funded colleges ”and to take 28 colleges under the university or UGC (University Grants Commission)” the statement added.

Twenty-eight DU colleges are partly or fully funded by the Delhi government, including 12 that are fully funded. The colleges and the government have been locked in a tussle over the issue of the release of funds over the last two-three years.

The issue of the workload of the professors and associate professors was also raised in the meeting and a clarification was sought by NDTF members.

Vice Chancellro Prof Yogesh Singh clarified that the professor and associate professor have to take 14 hours and the assistant professor 16 hours, which will include classes, tutorials and practicals.

All the NDTF members strongly opposed the appointment of teachers above 65 years, cautioning the university administration against taking any such step.