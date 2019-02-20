App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Teacher from Guwahati goes missing after receiving rape, death threats over comments on Pulwama attack

The teacher, as per the report, was summoned in Chandmari police station on Monday with regard to the case registered against her under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A security personnel at the site of the suicide bomb attack in Pulwama (Image: PTI)
A security personnel at the site of the suicide bomb attack in Pulwama (Image: PTI)
A Guwahati lecturer, who had received death and rape threats on social media, has been missing since Sunday morning as per a report by Guwahati Plus.

Papri Banerjee, a teacher of Icon Academy Commerce College, had written a post on the Pulwama fidayeen attack on her Facebook page.

Though she condemned the attack, she also pointed out the ‘atrocities perpetrated by the Indian Armed forces' on Kashmiri civilians and said the recent attacks were ‘expected’.

Papri was suspended by college authorities on Saturday but she continued to receive death and rape threats on social media.

“Continuous rape, lynch, and death threats in my inbox… Assam Police should go back to the names in my previous FIR if any harm were to come over me tomorrow… They would be solely responsible..,” she had posted on social media after being harassed.

The teacher’s domestic help told a local English daily that she has not been home since Sunday. When the maid reached her residence on Monday afternoon, the teacher’s brother and father were also missing. It is unclear whether they were away looking for her or if something was amiss.

Papri Banerjee, as per the report, was summoned in Chandmari police station on Monday with regard to the case registered against her under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the IT Act.

A police officer of Chandmari police station said she had come on Saturday for initial questioning. But when a police team was sent to her house, her family informed them that she was missing. No missing complaint has been lodged with the police yet.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 02:08 pm

