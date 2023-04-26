 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tea industry urges Centre to declare floor price

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

The introduction of a floor price would be an immediate solution to address the "unremunerative price" of tea without any additional cost to the government, it said.

The tea industry has urged the Centre for declaration of floor price for green leaf and other varieties, with planters in West Bengal facing stagnating prices and increasing financial stress, the Indian Tea Association (ITA) said.

"The industry has proposed to the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India for declaration of a floor price for green leaf (payable to small tea growers) and made tea (payable to tea producers) indexed to cost of production," the ITA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The West Bengal government has supported the proposal for introduction of a floor price for tea, it claimed.