App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tea industry to promote the beverage among school children

Indian Tea Association (ITA), the apex body of tea planters of the country, has already roped in two advertising agencies for working out the campaign modalities in the various schools.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After targetting the college and university students, the tea industry is now aiming to promote tea drinking habit among school children in some cities of the country.

Indian Tea Association (ITA), the apex body of tea planters of the country, has already roped in two advertising agencies for working out the campaign modalities in the various schools.

ITA sources said that per capita consumption of the beverage in the country is only 786 gm per annum. "This has to be increased for which promotion of tea drinking among the school children was contemplated".

For increasing exports, ITA is now targetting the market of Iraq as the country was not importing tea from India. "ITA will be a part of the delegation to Iraq which would go there this month-end for getting access to that market", he said. Presently, Sri Lanka and Vietnam cater to the Iraqi market, sources said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 05:40 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.