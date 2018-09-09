TDP's Telangana unit should decide course of action for assembly polls: Andhra CM

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday asked the party's Telangana unit to collectively decide it's course of action for the ensuing assembly polls in the state.

"You collectively decide. You think and decide what is in the interests of Telangana and the party and let me know and I will cooperate. This is what I told them (TDP Telangana leaders)," he said, addressing the general body meeting of TDP's Telangana unit.

TDP leaders in Telangana should get used to moving ahead collectively and effectively (as he is now based in Vijayawada), he said. TDPs presence in Telangana is a 'historical necessity', he said.

Naidu's comments assume significance as speculation is on whether TDP, a party born on the anti-Congress plank, would ally with Congress in the soon-to-be-held assembly elections in Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday had appealed to all parties, including TDP, and civil society organizations to join forces with his party to defeat the 'corrupt' TRS.

In his speech, Naidu recalled his contributions to the development of Hyderabad as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. He said it was at his initiative that a green-field international airport, IT hub and several other projects took shape in the city.

Naidu alleged that the NDA government had not delivered on the promises made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act. He attacked the BJP government at the Centre, not only for the allegedly raw deal meted out to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but also for its 'poor performance' on the economic front.

He flayed the NDA government on various issues, including demonetization, allegedly poor state of the banking system, the declining value of the Rupee and rising fuel prices. Naidu recalled that TDP came out of the NDA and moved a no-confidence motion in Parliament as the Modi government 'failed' to do justice to Andhra Pradesh.

"While speaking on the no-confidence motion, you heard the Prime Minister say that I don't have the maturity and Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana's Caretaker Chief Minister) has maturity. If he has tried to create differences between both of us, is this politics, I am asking. I am asking the Prime Minister, is this justified?"

Hailing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Naidu recalled that when Vajpayee was Prime Minister, he had shown wisdom and not behaved with any ill feeling even when he (as an ally) differed with him.

Claiming that BJP was trying to weaken opposition parties through investigation agencies like CBI and ED, he said, "I am warning NDA as a senior political leader not to bring problems for the country by starting useless traditions or by doing this and that unnecessarily".

Congress also did the same thing, he said, adding that power is not permanent for anybody. He also criticised the BJP on issues like Triple Talaq and on and eating habits of people.