TDP's Jayadev Galla, chief of Amara Raja Batteries, charges through trust vote debate: Here's what he said

TDP MP Jayadev Galla kickstarted the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Initially allotted 13 minutes by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, he went on to speak for over 45 minutes.

TDP moved the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on June 18, alleging unfair treatment of Andhra Pradesh by the central government. The floor test will be held today at 6 pm.

An MP from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Galla raised the issue of division of his home state in 2014, terming it "undemocratic and unscientific". Though UPA was in power at that time, Galla said BJP is also responsible for unfair bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Galla is the MD of Amara Raja Batteries, which owns the Amaron brand, and one of the wealthiest elected MPs. He has declared assets worth over Rs 683 crore.

Here are some highlights from the MP's speech in which he argued in favour of the no-confidence motion that the TDP:

1. There has been no vikas under the Modi regime. Saga of Modi-Shah regime has been one of unfulfilled promises.

2. This is not a war between TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning in Andhra Pradesh, had said 'Congress killed the mother and saved the child. Had I have been there, I would have saved the mother too'. People of Andhra have waited for four long years for him to save their mother

4. BJP declared a war on TDP. It is a war of discrimination, it is 'dharma yuddh'. A prime minister on whom we had immense faith has betrayed and deceived the people of the state

5. Farmers who have given up land are counting on the government of India to protect their lives and their future.

6. You are (Prime Minister) singing a different tune which people of Andhra Pradesh are keenly observing and they would give a befitting reply in coming election. BJP will be decimated in Andhra Pradesh the way Congress was, if people of Andhra Pradesh are cheated. Mr. Prime Minister, it's not a threat, it's a 'shraap'

7. BJP is crying foul that we have not used the money that centre gave. This claim is false.

8. Ticket given to Reddys show how serious the prime minister is about corruption.

9. Statues in India getting more funding than Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati

10. We are not demanding that the government deposit Rs 15 lakh in the account of every resident in Andhra Pradesh. We are asking only what is due.