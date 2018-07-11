TDP to raise Andhra Pradesh special status issue in monsoon session of Parliament

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to be stormy with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) deciding to continue its protest over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP leadership has reached out to several other opposition parties seeking support for its demand for the special category state status, according to an opposition source.

The TDP, which severed ties with the BJP over the demand, raised the matter in Parliament during the budget session and would continue its protest during the upcoming monsoon session, beginning July 18, the source said.

The budget session of Parliament was virtually washed out due to disruptions and adjournments over various issues including the special status for Andhra Pradesh.

"TDP leaders have conveyed to opposition parties that since their demand has not been yet accepted by the government, they would continue with their protest in the coming monsoon session too," said the senior opposition leader.

To chalk out a strategy for cornering the government in Parliament, that TDP has already conveyed its agenda to the largest opposition party Congress and has indicated that other opposition parties should support them as they had done in the budget session, the leader said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu have appealed to all political parties to help the government run Parliament efficiently.

The mood of the TDP leaders, however, gives enough indications that disruptions by opposition parties would be witnessed in the coming monsoon session too.

The opposition parties are likely to meet before the monsoon session to chalk out their floor strategy.

The opposition feels that the government should be prepared to face the queries of the opposition since the responsibility of running Parliament lies with it.