Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

TDP sets up 15-member panel to draft party manifesto

Elections to the Lok Sabha and state assembly are due in May.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh Tuesday constituted a 15-member committee, headed by politburo member and Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, to draft the party manifesto for the coming elections to the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly. While Ramakrishnudu will be the committee convenor, Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu will be the co-convenor.

Five other ministers, four legislators, a retired IAS officer and three other party functionaries will be part of the manifesto committee.

The committee is expected to complete the manifesto drafting exercise by March, though no timeline has been set.

The TDP, on the other hand, is also preparing to announce the first list of its candidates before the notification for the elections is issued, according to party sources.

The party is currently busy choosing candidates for the Legislative Council election scheduled for March 12.

Notification for the Council election, to fill five seats falling vacant on March 29, will be issued on February 21 and the last date for filing nominations is February 28.

These five seats are to be filled under the Legislative Assembly quota.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #TDP

