NDA split LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray may hold meeting to decide stand on TDP's no confidence motion

Live now
Mar 16, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
JUST IN | Andhra Pradesh state BJP leaders called to Delhi by the party, reports CNN News18.
TDP's formal exit from NDA shakes investors
JUST IN | The speaker has adjourned the House till Monday.
TDP moves no-confidence motion in Parliament
JUST IN | Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a meeting with party MPs and senior leaders soon to decide stand on no confidence motion moved by TDP and YSRCP against Central Government.
We've quit NDA. I took the decision, not for selfish reasons,but for interests of Andhra Pradesh. For 4-years I made all efforts, went to Delhi 29 times,asked many times. This was centre's last budget and there was no mention of Andhra Pradesh,we had to pull our ministers out of cabinet: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said in assembly.
JUST IN | Andhra Pradesh state BJP leaders called to Delhi by the party, reports CNN News18.
TRS not to support no-confidence motion against NDA govt
The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) led by K Chandrasekhar Rao today ruled out its support for the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, describing the move as a "political gimmick".
The Telugu Desam Party moved a no-confidence motion against the central government in the Lok Sabha today, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Amaravati that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the issue of special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.
TRS parliamentary party leader and secretary general K Keshava Rao, however, said his outfit supports the demand for SCS.
Andhra Pradesh's ruling party had yesterday offered to back the YSR Congress' no-confidence motion, but today stated that it "smells a nexus between it (YSR Congress) and the BJP".
Keshava Rao told PTI, "No question (of supporting the no-confidence motion). It is just a political gimmick. Can they muster 50 per cent of the House (to win the motion)?" Stating that the SCS tag should be negotiated with the Centre, the TRS leader noted that they (TDP and YSRC) had flagged the issue many times and also staged 'dharnas'.
"It is no cause for no-confidence. I do not see any reason for this no-confidence motion", he added. The TRS has 11 MPs in the Lok Sabha.
Every state has their own problems and issues. TDP also has its own issues, initially they were with the NDA & now they have left the NDA for a better cause. So whatever TDP has decided is correct: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister said.
A quick recap:
The Telugu Desam Party moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha today, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Amaravati that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance.
The government exuded confidence that it has the numbers to ride out the crisis with BJP terming the decision by Andhra Pradesh's ruling party to quit the NDA "inevitable".
The party, which claimed this provided an opportunity for it to grow in the state, faces the prospect of going it alone in the elections in Andhra Pradesh next year with the two main regional parties -- TDP and YSR Congress -- against it.
The TDP, which is in power in the state, had yesterday offered to back the YSR Congress' no-confidence motion but said it withdrew the support as it smelt a nexus between it and the BJP. The YSR Congress' motion is pending.
Top leadership to decide stand on no-confidence motion against NDA govt: AIADMK
The AIADMK today said its top leadership will decide on the party's stand on the no-confidence motion moved against the Narendra Modi government by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar indicated that party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami will decide on the matter.
The decision will be made when the no-confidence motion is taken up in Parliament, an official spokesperson said. "The party leadership will decide whether to support or not (the no-confidence motion)," Jayakumar, the state fisheries minister, told reporters here.
Arun Jaitley said, sentiment cannot increase quantum of funds. What a reckless statement. Telangana was carved for sentiment. Sentiment is very powerful. Even now you are doing injustice: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Assembly.
Bifurcation promises are not yet fulfilled. Had special status been included in the Act in then Lok Sabha then, this situation would have not arisen: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in state assembly.
There were issues after the division of Andhra Pradesh. If there were issues all these years, then why weren't they raised? This shows merely an opportunistic nature: D Jayakumar, AIADMK MLA and Tamil Nadu Minister on TDP's withdrawal from NDA said.
Telugu Desam Party has decided to officially exit the National Democratic Alliance due to failure in fulfilling the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act. This decision was taken unanimously, in a teleconference with Politburo members, today: N Chandrababu Naidu said, reports CNN News18.
No-confidence motion not taken up; Lok Sabha washed out for 10th day
The Lok Sabha today could not take up notices for no-confidence motion against the NDA government moved by Andhra Pradesh parties, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan saying there was no order in the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day amid vociferous protests over various issues.
In the nearly four-year rule of the BJP-led NDA alliance, this is the first time that no-confidence motion notices have been moved against the government.
The notices were moved by YSR Congress and TDP, who have been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, an issue on which the latter today quit the ruling alliance.
The no-confidence notices were moved by YSR Congress member Y V Subba Reddy and TDP's Thota Narasimham.
The Lower House proceedings were washed out for the 10th consecutive day following incessant protests and sloganeering by various parties, including TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and RJD over multiple issues, including special status for Andhra Pradesh and banking scam.
Congress members were also seen standing at their seats.
TDP has 'woken up' to needs of Andhra Pradesh: Jaganmohan Reddy
YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy today said the TDP had "woken up" to the needs of Andhra Pradesh by moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over special status to the state.
His remark came after the TDP this morning quit the NDA following the Centre's refusal to give the state Special Category Status (SCS).
The no-confidence motion was moved by TDP leader Thota Narasimham in the Lok Sabha.
Terming the TDP's decision a "win for democracy", Reddy asserted his party would continue to fight for Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. "After 4 years of relentless struggle and fight by YSRCP with people's support for Special Category Status; finally the nation, including @ncbn's TDP wakes up!" Jagan said in a tweet.
He said that even if guided by political compulsion, the TDP had to yet again follow the YSRCP's lead of moving a no-confidence motion against the Centre for not granting SCS to the state.
"Win for democracy and people of AP. YSRCP will continue to fight for SCS, the rights of the people of AP," Reddy, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, said in another tweet.
The YSRC had yesterday issued a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving a no-confidence motion against the NDA government.
When a no-confidence motion is moved 50 MPs should stand in its support and 50 MPs stood, but Speaker said it cannot be considered as House is not in order. So, I want to ask what does government fear? They have huge majority in Lok Sabha: Congress' Shashi Tharoor questions today's proceedings in the Lok Sabha.
TDP has changed its version multiple times in the past one month. N Chandrababu Naidu himself in the assembly said resignations and no-confidence motion are useless. But now they themselves are supporting it: YSR Congress MP Midhun Reddy told CNN-News18.
TDP's formal exit from NDA shakes investors
Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) formal exit from the Narendra Modi government spooked investors on Friday.
The 30-share index was trading at 33,399.65 at 1200hrs, down 285.89 points, or 0.85 percent. The broader NSE Nifty slipped below the key 10,300-level to 10,272.05, down 88.10 points, or 0.85 percent. Major losers were Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Motors DVR, NTPC and Reliance Industries, falling up to 2 percent.
Our commitment to people of Andhra Pradesh continues and this government has no business to take away that right of ours. It is only right that we fight collectively, it is the principle we are fighting on. Centre has exposed itself and that it does not stand by any ally: Renuka Chowdhury, Congress, told ANI.
The alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP has stood through all thick and thin. We stand together because it's good for the people of Punjab. It is very unfortunate that TDP has cut ties with NDA: Union Minister Harsimrat Badal told CNN News18.
JUST IN | The speaker has adjourned the House till Monday.
Lok Sabha disrupted for 10th day as protests continue
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were disrupted for the 10th consecutive day today as TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and RJD continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh.
As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards. While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS, AIADMK and RJD were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the Samajwadi Party and Left were seen standing at their seats and shouting slogans.
As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till noon.
The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House.
"We will support a no-confidence motion, whoever moves it. We will be ready for that and our 16-17 MPs will fully support that. We will cooperate with whoever fights for the state's rights," Naidu said in the state Assembly yesterday.
With the BJP alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but it has the potential to put the saffron party in an tight corner in the state.
TDP moves no-confidence motion in Parliament
TDP leader Thota Narasimham moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Amaravati that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance. Andhra Pradesh's ruling party had yesterday offered to back the YSR Congress' no-confidence motion but has now said it withdraws the support as it smells a nexus between it and the BJP.
"We go according to principles. Our leader felt being part of NDA and moving a no-confidence motion would not be ethical. So we withdrew from the NDA and I have issued a letter on no-confidence motion to the speaker at 9.30 am," Narasimham, the TDP's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, told reporters.
He said letters would go out to BJP leaders about the party's decision to exit the alliance. His colleague, C M Ramesh added that YSR Congress MP Vijaysai Reddy was seen making attempts to meet the prime minister and this hinted at a nexus between both parties.
"We have no confidence in their no-confidence motion, so we have decided to go on our own," he said.
"If it is not taken due to lack of time today, on Monday we will get signatures from 54 MPs from various other parties and push for a no-confidence motion vigorously," Ramesh said.
Rs 12,476 crore given to Andhra Pradesh as special assistance: Government tells Rajya Sabha
The government on Wednesday had informed Parliament that a total of Rs 12,476.76 crore has been released as special assistance to Andhra Pradesh, which includes Rs 2,500 crore for establishment of the new capital city of the state.
Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the central and the Andhra Pradesh governments have been working together to implement the provisions made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APR Act, 2014) which include establishment of several institutions and launch of certain projects, as mentioned in Schedule XIII of the Act.
"Government of India has released a total amount of Rs 12,476.76 crore as special assistance to the state of Andhra Pradesh, which includes Rs 2,500 crore for establishment of the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh," he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh CM reportedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of being involved in collusion politics. Earlier this month, TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Choudhary quit the Union Cabinet after the Centre declined to give special status to Andhra Pradesh.
The YSR Congress has also decided to move a no-confidence motion against the government in Parliament on Friday. Party president Jaganmohan Reddy has written to all parties seeking support in getting special status for the state.
Mamata Banerjee tweets: I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster.
D-Day for TDP-NDA ties today as party set to pull out of alliance, to support motion against Modi govt
Days after pulling out its ministers from the union cabinet, the Telugu Desam Party, sources say, may pull out of the NDA and will support a no-confidence motion by YSR Congress against the Narendra Modi government. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu will hold a politburo meeting on Friday to take the final call.
According to sources, TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naid may also call on BSP chief Mayawati and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in a bid to forge new alliances.
Sources said that almost all of the party’s MPs and MLAs have backed the decision as this is the only logical next step in their demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. Party leaders are of the view that the party must take all decisions that are of the best interest for the state, they said.
Read the full report here.