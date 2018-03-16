NDA split LIVE: BJP summons its top Andhra Pradesh leaders to Delhi

Live now
Mar 16, 2018
TDP moves no-confidence motion in Parliament
TDP leader Thota Narasimham moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Amaravati that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance. Andhra Pradesh's ruling party had yesterday offered to back the YSR Congress' no-confidence motion but has now said it withdraws the support as it smells a nexus between it and the BJP.
"We go according to principles. Our leader felt being part of NDA and moving a no-confidence motion would not be ethical. So we withdrew from the NDA and I have issued a letter on no-confidence motion to the speaker at 9.30 am," Narasimham, the TDP's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, told reporters.
He said letters would go out to BJP leaders about the party's decision to exit the alliance. His colleague, C M Ramesh added that YSR Congress MP Vijaysai Reddy was seen making attempts to meet the prime minister and this hinted at a nexus between both parties.
"We have no confidence in their no-confidence motion, so we have decided to go on our own," he said.
"If it is not taken due to lack of time today, on Monday we will get signatures from 54 MPs from various other parties and push for a no-confidence motion vigorously," Ramesh said.
JUST IN | Andhra Pradesh state BJP leaders called to Delhi by the party, reports CNN News18.
TDP has changed its version multiple times in the past one month. N Chandrababu Naidu himself in the assembly said resignations and no-confidence motion are useless. But now they themselves are supporting it: YSR Congress MP Midhun Reddy told CNN-News18.
TDP's formal exit from NDA shakes investors
Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) formal exit from the Narendra Modi government spooked investors on Friday.
The 30-share index was trading at 33,399.65 at 1200hrs, down 285.89 points, or 0.85 percent. The broader NSE Nifty slipped below the key 10,300-level to 10,272.05, down 88.10 points, or 0.85 percent. Major losers were Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Motors DVR, NTPC and Reliance Industries, falling up to 2 percent.
Our commitment to people of Andhra Pradesh continues and this government has no business to take away that right of ours. It is only right that we fight collectively, it is the principle we are fighting on. Centre has exposed itself and that it does not stand by any ally: Renuka Chowdhury, Congress, told ANI.
The alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP has stood through all thick and thin. We stand together because it's good for the people of Punjab. It is very unfortunate that TDP has cut ties with NDA: Union Minister Harsimrat Badal told CNN News18.
JUST IN | The speaker has adjourned the House till Monday.
Lok Sabha disrupted for 10th day as protests continue
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were disrupted for the 10th consecutive day today as TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and RJD continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh.
As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards. While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS, AIADMK and RJD were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the Samajwadi Party and Left were seen standing at their seats and shouting slogans.
As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till noon.
The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House.
"We will support a no-confidence motion, whoever moves it. We will be ready for that and our 16-17 MPs will fully support that. We will cooperate with whoever fights for the state's rights," Naidu said in the state Assembly yesterday.
With the BJP alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but it has the potential to put the saffron party in an tight corner in the state.
Rs 12,476 crore given to Andhra Pradesh as special assistance: Government tells Rajya Sabha
The government on Wednesday had informed Parliament that a total of Rs 12,476.76 crore has been released as special assistance to Andhra Pradesh, which includes Rs 2,500 crore for establishment of the new capital city of the state.
Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the central and the Andhra Pradesh governments have been working together to implement the provisions made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APR Act, 2014) which include establishment of several institutions and launch of certain projects, as mentioned in Schedule XIII of the Act.
"Government of India has released a total amount of Rs 12,476.76 crore as special assistance to the state of Andhra Pradesh, which includes Rs 2,500 crore for establishment of the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh," he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh CM reportedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of being involved in collusion politics. Earlier this month, TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Choudhary quit the Union Cabinet after the Centre declined to give special status to Andhra Pradesh.
The YSR Congress has also decided to move a no-confidence motion against the government in Parliament on Friday. Party president Jaganmohan Reddy has written to all parties seeking support in getting special status for the state.
Mamata Banerjee tweets: I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster.
D-Day for TDP-NDA ties today as party set to pull out of alliance, to support motion against Modi govt
Days after pulling out its ministers from the union cabinet, the Telugu Desam Party, sources say, may pull out of the NDA and will support a no-confidence motion by YSR Congress against the Narendra Modi government. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu will hold a politburo meeting on Friday to take the final call.
According to sources, TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naid may also call on BSP chief Mayawati and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in a bid to forge new alliances.
Sources said that almost all of the party’s MPs and MLAs have backed the decision as this is the only logical next step in their demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. Party leaders are of the view that the party must take all decisions that are of the best interest for the state, they said.
Andhra Pradesh's demand for special status: Timeline of events
It's been almost 4 years since Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two states and Telangana was formed. Ever since, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra has been demanding the Centre to grant it special status.
It is unfortunate. We tried our best to be together but the present government ignored the sentiments and emotions of people of Andhra Pradesh, Emergency politburo was conducted in which TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu took decision to withdraw from NDA: YS Chowdary, TDP in Delhi said.
The state government and TDP are feeling the pinch of the public opinion going against them and BJP will use this as an opportunity to grow as a political party and emerge as a dominant political force in Andhra Pradesh. For us it will prove to be the next Tripura: GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP said.
We believe TDP is finding the going tough in Andhra Pradesh, they are seeing a defeat for themselves in 2019 and they want to use this as an alibi to really retrieve lost political ground. Question being asked in Andhra Pradesh as to why AP CM took 4 years to realise that this is not working: GVL Narasimha Rao,BJP said.
The Central government told the Parliament that Rs 12,476.76 crore was already sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh as 'special assistance’ This also included Rs 2,500 crore the construction of Amaravati — the state capital.
Union minister of state for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir states that Centre has been keeping up with its mandate with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014
The YSR Congress Party, which is the chief opposition party in the state, submitted a notice on Thursday to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.
BJP has cheated Telugu people, this time also they have succeeded in doing so, we will be moving a no-confidence motion (in the Parliament): KS Jawahar, Andhra Pradesh Minister
This will be the first party to quit the ruling alliance since the NDA first came to power in 2014.
Recently, the TDP withdrew Central Ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary from the Cabinet in protest against the Centre not giving special category status to Andhra Pradesh, among other benefits. The ministers however, continued to be a part of the Central government, without holding any ministries.
BJP ministers Kamineni Srinivas and P. Manikyala Rao of the Andhra Pradesh state government, resigned from their posts the same day.
The announcement comes weeks after the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh was at loggerheads with the Central government over the lack of funds given to the state at the time of the budget announcement.
TDP cuts off ties with NDA, to move 'no-confidence' motion against Modi government
The politburo of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) has announced that it is breaking its ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The TDP stated that the party will also move a “no-confidence” motion against the Modi government.