Taraka Ratna, N T Rama Rao's grandson & Jr NTR's cousin, passes away

Feb 18, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Taraka Ratna (39) was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh on January 23.

Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru at Narayana Hrudayalaya, passed away on Saturday, family sources said.

Taraka Ratna (39) was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

He had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide 'padayatra' of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam.

After preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya.