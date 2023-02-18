Taraka Ratna, N T Rama Rao's grandson & Jr NTR's cousin, passes away

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna. (Image: Twitter)

Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru at Narayana Hrudayalaya, passed away on Saturday, family sources said.

Taraka Ratna (39) was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

He had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide 'padayatra' of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam.

After preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Sources said he was in an extremely critical condition ever since he was admitted to the hospital and he breathed his last on Saturday.

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna.

He is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter, family sources said.

Taraka Ratna had also acted in a few Telugu movies as well including his debut 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (in 2002) before venturing into politics. However, he could not make it big on the silver screen like some of his cousins like Junior NTR of 'RRR' fame.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Chiranjeevi, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and others condoled the demise of Taraka Ratna.

Expressing anguish over the death of Taraka Ratna, Naidu said the efforts to save Taraka Ratna's life, the prayers of family members and fans and the treatment of expert doctors did not yield results. Naidu also said the family is left with grief as Taraka Ratna has been lost though the young actor had fought for his life for 23 days.

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Such bright, talented, affectionate young man...gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"